Evercore ISI Raises Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Price Target to $32.00

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.57% from the company’s current price.

WAY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Waystar from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waystar from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Waystar stock opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.06. Waystar has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $28.57.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waystar will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Waystar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $717,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Waystar during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,950,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Waystar during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waystar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,900,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Waystar in the 2nd quarter valued at $813,000.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

