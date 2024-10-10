ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0978 per share on Monday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This is an increase from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN’s previous dividend of $0.10.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Stock Performance

PFFL stock opened at $10.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $11.65.

Get ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN alerts:

About ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The ETRACS 2xMonthly Pay Leveraged Preferred Stock Index ETN (PFFL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Preferred Stock ETF index. The fund tracks twice the monthly returns of a market-value-selected and -weighted index of preferred securities from various issuers. PFFL was launched on Sep 25, 2018 and is issued by ETRACS.

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.