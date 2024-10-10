ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0978 per share on Monday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This is an increase from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN’s previous dividend of $0.10.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Stock Performance
PFFL stock opened at $10.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $11.65.
About ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN
