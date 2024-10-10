ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMND) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.71 Per Share

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMND – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.7085 per share on Monday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This is an increase from ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.70.
ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA AMND opened at $49.71 on Thursday. ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN has a 12-month low of $38.04 and a 12-month high of $49.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.41 and a 200 day moving average of $45.40.
About ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- The Future of Medical Devices: Two Strong Buys You Can’t Miss
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.