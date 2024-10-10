Ethereum Price Reaches $2,370.85 (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 10th. During the last week, Ethereum has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2,370.85 or 0.03974927 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum has a market cap of $285.40 billion and $15.61 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00042766 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007503 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00014060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00013189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006855 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

About Ethereum

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,380,317 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

