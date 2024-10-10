Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $21.13 Million

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last week, Ethena Staked USDe has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Ethena Staked USDe token can now be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00001840 BTC on exchanges. Ethena Staked USDe has a market cap of $1.26 billion and $21.13 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethena Staked USDe Profile

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 1,147,678,687 tokens. Ethena Staked USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Ethena Staked USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 1,146,992,584.808272. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.10427408 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $7,664,909.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena Staked USDe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethena Staked USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

