EQTEC (LON:EQT) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

EQTEC plc (LON:EQT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.84 ($0.01), with a volume of 1055412 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01).

EQTEC Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of £2.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.07.

About EQTEC

(Get Free Report)

EQTEC plc licenses and sells its proprietary advanced gasification technology that generates green energy from municipal, agricultural and industrial waste, biomass, and plastics in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Technology Sales and Power Generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EQTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.