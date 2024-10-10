Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1837 per share on Monday, November 11th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This is a boost from Epiroc AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Epiroc AB (publ) Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.30. 455,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.57. Epiroc AB has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $21.74.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter. Epiroc AB (publ) had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 22.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Epiroc AB will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Epiroc AB (publ) Company Profile

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.