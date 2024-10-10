Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock Price Down 4.5% – Should You Sell?

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.90 and last traded at $11.98. 1,464,205 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 5,452,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Enovix in a research note on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Enovix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Enovix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enovix from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Enovix Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.98.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,434.34% and a negative return on equity of 91.21%. The business had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enovix by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,093,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,881,000 after purchasing an additional 164,717 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,239,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,556,000 after acquiring an additional 540,399 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,886,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,424 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 2nd quarter worth about $834,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enovix by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 229,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 81,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

