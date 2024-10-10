Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Trading 6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Free Report) shares rose 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.45 and last traded at $20.45. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.30.

Endesa Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.01.

About Endesa

(Get Free Report)

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.