Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Short Interest Up 385.3% in September

Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 267,900 shares, an increase of 385.3% from the September 15th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 473,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Emergent Metals Stock Performance
Shares of EGMCF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,430. Emergent Metals has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.
Emergent Metals Company Profile
