Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Short Interest Up 385.3% in September

Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 267,900 shares, an increase of 385.3% from the September 15th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 473,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of EGMCF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,430. Emergent Metals has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.

Emergent Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, and other mineral deposits. The company holds interest in the Golden Arrow, the New York Canyon, the Mindora, Buckskin Rawhide East, Buckskin Rawhide West, and Koegel Rawhide properties located in Nevada, the United States.

