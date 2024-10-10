Elinor Mertz Sells 6,250 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.42, for a total value of $802,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 530,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,168,161.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Elinor Mertz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 17th, Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $750,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $135.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.43. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 37,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Airbnb by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 143,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,503,000 after acquiring an additional 37,785 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 90,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,342,000 after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 100,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,678,000 after purchasing an additional 40,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Airbnb from $143.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.23.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

