EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Up 5% – What’s Next?

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.35 and last traded at $25.21. Approximately 621,329 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,817,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.01.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SATS. StockNews.com upgraded EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of EchoStar from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.64.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.39). EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. EchoStar’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in EchoStar by 694.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in EchoStar by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 122.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. 33.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

