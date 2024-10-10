eBay’s (EBAY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $62.00 target price on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EBAY. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on eBay from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Get eBay alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EBAY

eBay Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of eBay stock opened at $66.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.24 and its 200 day moving average is $55.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32. eBay has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $67.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 29.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,918.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $371,756.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,963,542.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,666. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 894.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.