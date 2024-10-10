Divi Market Capitalization Hits $3.85 Million (DIVI)

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Divi coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Divi has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. Divi has a market cap of $3.85 million and $130,438.23 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00042834 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00013307 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006872 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Divi Profile

DIVI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2018. Divi’s total supply is 4,054,967,179 coins. The official message board for Divi is blog.diviproject.org. The Reddit community for Divi is https://reddit.com/r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Divi is www.diviproject.org.

Divi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate DIVI through the process of mining. Divi has a current supply of 4,052,637,635.2829127. The last known price of Divi is 0.00106181 USD and is up 22.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $165,921.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.diviproject.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Divi directly using US dollars.

