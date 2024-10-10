dForce USD Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last week, dForce USD has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $14.56 million and $60,274.89 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010107 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00013600 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.52 or 0.00107737 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000120 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99637656 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $3,726.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

