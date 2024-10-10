Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $17.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average is $16.25. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $17.95.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.90). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 20.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 251.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter worth about $135,000. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

