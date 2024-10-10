DeepOnion (ONION) Achieves Market Cap of $696,876.44

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 10th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 56.5% higher against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $2.13 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0477 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00072074 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00019894 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007047 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,854.36 or 0.39972375 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

