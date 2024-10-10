David Cicurel Purchases 3 Shares of Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Stock

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) insider David Cicurel acquired 3 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 9,923 ($129.87) per share, with a total value of £297.69 ($389.60).

David Cicurel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Judges Scientific alerts:

On Thursday, September 26th, David Cicurel sold 60,000 shares of Judges Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,000 ($13.09), for a total value of £600,000 ($785,237.53).

Judges Scientific Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of JDG opened at GBX 9,500 ($124.33) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.97. Judges Scientific plc has a one year low of GBX 7,300 ($95.54) and a one year high of £122.50 ($160.32). The stock has a market capitalization of £630.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,000.00, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of £101.98 and a 200 day moving average price of £105.87.

Judges Scientific Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a GBX 29.70 ($0.39) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Judges Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5,157.89%.

JDG has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Judges Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a £122.30 ($160.06) price target for the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £124 ($162.28) price target on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JDG

About Judges Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centres; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.