DAO Maker 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.33 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $69.12 million and $1.33 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker token can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000457 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker launched on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 277,660,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,926,000 tokens. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “$DAO is the native cryptocurrency token of the DAO Maker platform, a comprehensive ecosystem designed to facilitate the formation and growth of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). Created by founders Christoph Zaknun and Giorgio Marciano, the platform addresses the complex challenges of creating and managing DAOs by offering a suite of tools for blockchain integration, governance, and community engagement.”

