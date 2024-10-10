Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Short Interest Up 246.8% in September

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,000 shares, an increase of 246.8% from the September 15th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Daiwa Securities Group Stock Performance

DSEEY traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $7.20. 2,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,936. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.62. Daiwa Securities Group has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $8.49.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter.

About Daiwa Securities Group

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc.

