Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Financial

Investment analysts at Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Curbline Properties in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Curbline Properties in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Curbline Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.75 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Curbline Properties in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.19.

Curbline Properties Stock Performance

Curbline Properties stock opened at $24.24 on Tuesday. Curbline Properties has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $25.15.

