Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $143.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 11.96% from the stock’s previous close.
Credicorp Trading Down 0.8 %
BAP opened at $181.74 on Tuesday. Credicorp has a 12 month low of $116.42 and a 12 month high of $186.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.02 and a 200 day moving average of $168.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14.
Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 19.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Credicorp will post 18.86 EPS for the current year.
Credicorp Company Profile
Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.
