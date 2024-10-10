Contrasting ULURU (OTCMKTS:ULUR) and Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN)

ULURU (OTCMKTS:ULUR – Get Free Report) and Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ULURU and Longeveron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ULURU N/A N/A N/A Longeveron -1,513.83% -237.57% -140.97%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ULURU and Longeveron”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ULURU N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Longeveron $1.23 million 9.51 -$21.41 million ($9.61) -0.19

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ULURU has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Longeveron.

10.0% of Longeveron shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of ULURU shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of Longeveron shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

ULURU has a beta of -3.13, meaning that its share price is 413% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Longeveron has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ULURU and Longeveron, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ULURU 0 0 0 0 N/A Longeveron 0 0 2 0 3.00

Longeveron has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 334.78%.

Summary

Longeveron beats ULURU on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ULURU

ULURU Inc., a specialty medical technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes a range of wound care and muco-adhesive film products based on its patented Nanoflex and OraDisc technologies in the United States and internationally. The company provides Altrazeal, a transforming powder dressing that is used for the treatment of various wounds, such as partial thickness burns, donor sites, and surgical and traumatic wounds, as well as chronic wounds, including diabetic foot, venous leg, and pressure ulcers. Its products also include Aphthasol paste for the treatment of canker sores; OraDisc A for canker sores; and OraDisc B, which is used for the treatment and management of oral pain. ULURU Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Addison, Texas.

About Longeveron

Longeveron Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions in the United States and Japan. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell formulation sourced from the bone marrow of young and healthy adult donors. It is conducting Phase 1, Phase 1/2, Phase 2a, and Phase 2b clinical trials in various indications, such as aging-related frailty, alzheimer's disease, and hypoplastic left heart syndrome. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

