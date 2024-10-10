Contrasting Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) & Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW)

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) and Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Pinnacle West Capital pays an annual dividend of $3.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Endesa pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Pinnacle West Capital pays out 76.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Endesa pays out 75.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Pinnacle West Capital has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Endesa is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Pinnacle West Capital and Endesa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle West Capital 12.65% 9.75% 2.48% Endesa N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle West Capital 0 6 6 0 2.50 Endesa 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and Endesa, as reported by MarketBeat.

Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus target price of $80.54, suggesting a potential downside of 5.82%. Given Pinnacle West Capital’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pinnacle West Capital is more favorable than Endesa.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.5% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pinnacle West Capital and Endesa”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle West Capital $4.89 billion 1.99 $501.56 million $4.59 18.63 Endesa N/A N/A N/A $0.73 14.03

Pinnacle West Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Endesa. Endesa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinnacle West Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pinnacle West Capital beats Endesa on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables. The company also owns and maintains transmission and distribution substations; and owns energy storage facilities. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Endesa

Endesa, S.A. engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. It also offers advisory services and technology relating to energy efficiency, distributed generation, and energy demand management; deploys structures for recharging electric vehicles, vehicle-to-grid, and second-life services for batteries; develops integrated services for local administrations, such as public lighting, smart city development, energy efficiency services, and solutions for connectivity; and provides energy producers with financial solutions, as well as provides engineering and construction activities for facilities related to the electricity business. As of December 31, 2023, it had an installed capacity of 21,247 MW in Spain; operates 319,136 km of distribution and transmission networks; and distributes electricity to 10,522 thousands customers and gas to 1,829 thousands customers. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad, S.A. and changed its name to Endesa, S.A. in June 1997. The company was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. Endesa, S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Enel Iberia Srl.

