Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XLP)

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 30,258 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 45% compared to the average daily volume of 20,928 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLP. CMG Global Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.8% during the second quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 20,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.9% during the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XLP opened at $81.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.69 and its 200-day moving average is $78.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.45. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 12-month low of $65.99 and a 12-month high of $84.53.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

