CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMPO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Compass Point upped their target price on CompoSecure from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CompoSecure from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPO opened at $14.25 on Friday. CompoSecure has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.60.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.22 million. CompoSecure had a net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CompoSecure will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $497,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,292,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,291,942.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CompoSecure news, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $497,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,292,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,291,942.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Wilk sold 618,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $4,666,005.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,665,998.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,867,586 shares of company stock valued at $82,870,442. Insiders own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of CompoSecure by 205.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in CompoSecure during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CompoSecure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

