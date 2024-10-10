Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,200 shares, a decrease of 65.3% from the September 15th total of 265,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 361,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Compass Group Stock Down 0.3 %
Compass Group stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.13. The company had a trading volume of 75,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,139. Compass Group has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.96 and a 200 day moving average of $29.67.
Compass Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Compass Group
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.