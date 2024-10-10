Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,200 shares, a decrease of 65.3% from the September 15th total of 265,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 361,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Compass Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Compass Group stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.13. The company had a trading volume of 75,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,139. Compass Group has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.96 and a 200 day moving average of $29.67.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

