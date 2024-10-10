Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.78 (NYSE:KOF)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.7811 per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Coca-Cola FEMSA has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a payout ratio of 12.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Coca-Cola FEMSA to earn $7.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.85. 154,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.05. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52 week low of $69.33 and a 52 week high of $104.38. The firm has a market cap of $147.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.91 and its 200-day moving average is $90.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KOF. UBS Group dropped their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.