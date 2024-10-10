Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) CEO Sells $260,050.00 in Stock

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $260,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,285 shares in the company, valued at $15,877,872.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CCB opened at $53.81 on Thursday. Coastal Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $35.67 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.19. The company has a market capitalization of $722.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $167.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.30 million. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Coastal Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coastal Financial during the second quarter valued at $332,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coastal Financial by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Coastal Financial by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,603,000 after buying an additional 20,517 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on Coastal Financial from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Coastal Financial to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

