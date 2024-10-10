Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) CEO Sells $260,050.00 in Stock

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $260,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,285 shares in the company, valued at $15,877,872.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Coastal Financial Stock Performance
Shares of CCB opened at $53.81 on Thursday. Coastal Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $35.67 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.19. The company has a market capitalization of $722.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.
Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $167.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.30 million. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on Coastal Financial from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Coastal Financial to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.
Coastal Financial Company Profile
Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.
