Clontarf Energy (LON:CLON) Stock Price Up 8.5% – Here’s Why

Clontarf Energy plc (LON:CLON – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). 304,113,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 129,418,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

Clontarf Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.60 million, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.06.

Clontarf Energy Company Profile

Clontarf Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves and other related activities. It holds 60% interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers located in Ghana. The company also focuses on exploring and developing Bolivian salt-lakes.

