China National Building Material (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Stock Price Down 20.7% – Time to Sell?

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 20.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.88 and last traded at $20.90. 1,033 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.34.

China National Building Material Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.36.

China National Building Material Company Profile

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in building material, new materials, and engineering technical services businesses. The company operates through five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering Technology Services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and fibreglass, as well as composite and light building materials.

