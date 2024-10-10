China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 518.2% from the September 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

China Merchants Bank Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CIHKY traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.16. 45,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,711. China Merchants Bank has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $31.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter.

China Merchants Bank Company Profile

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

