Checkit (LON:CKT) Trading Up 2.4% – Still a Buy?

Checkit plc (LON:CKT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 21.10 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 21 ($0.27). 23,376 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 100,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.27).

Checkit Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £21.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -504.75 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 22.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Get Checkit alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Keith Anthony Daley purchased 137,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £28,798.98 ($37,690.07). Insiders own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Checkit Company Profile

Checkit plc provides cloud-based services through intelligent operations management platforms for deskless workforces in the United Kingdom and the Americas. The company offers software-as-a-service for connected workflow management, automated monitoring and building energy management, Internet of things, and operational insight-based products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Checkit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.