CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Trading Down 1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) fell 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30. 220 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 14,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

CBB Bancorp Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94. The company has a market cap of $110.12 million, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.55.

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter.

CBB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

CBB Bancorp Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. CBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.36%.

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

