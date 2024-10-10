Carrier Global Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

Carrier Global has raised its dividend by an average of 38.6% per year over the last three years. Carrier Global has a dividend payout ratio of 24.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Carrier Global to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE CARR traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,958,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169,906. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $82.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.90 and a 200 day moving average of $66.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,910.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

