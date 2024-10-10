Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Tigress Financial

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Tigress Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CCL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a moderate sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.53.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $20.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.30. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.45.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

