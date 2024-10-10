Capital Insight Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Capital Insight Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $58.53. 63,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,675. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.56 and a fifty-two week high of $59.47.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

