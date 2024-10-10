Capital Insight Partners LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $263.70. 251,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $264.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.95.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

