Capital Insight Partners LLC Purchases 835 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 5,590.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Nordson by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in Nordson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,562,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Nordson by 422.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 3.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 123,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,033,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $252.52. The stock had a trading volume of 34,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $208.91 and a 52 week high of $279.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.14.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.49 million. Nordson had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 19.80%. Nordson’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 37.19%.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $749,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,576.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.00.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

