Capital Insight Partners LLC Purchases 11,179 Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,179 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Tenaris by 1,486.0% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TS. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tenaris from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Tenaris from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

NYSE TS traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $32.25. The company had a trading volume of 497,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,445. Tenaris S.A. has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $40.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.29 and its 200-day moving average is $32.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.43.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.13 million. Tenaris had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

