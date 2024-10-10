Capital Insight Partners LLC Increases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,400 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $4,952,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $69,310,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $7,270,000. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,593,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,219,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,333,913,000 after buying an additional 1,046,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE TJX traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,315,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,307,872. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.92 and a 1 year high of $121.13. The company has a market capitalization of $127.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

