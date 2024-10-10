Capital Insight Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,758 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 521 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $49.62. 3,906,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,221,914. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $55.24. The company has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.90.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on FCX shares. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

