Capital Insight Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 4.8% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $27,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 202,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,034,000 after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 608.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 19,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 214,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.76. 4,013,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,364,313. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.11 and a 200-day moving average of $107.20. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

