Capital Insight Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,769,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 950.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after buying an additional 34,792 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 30.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,517,000 after acquiring an additional 11,647 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth $1,821,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE HII traded down $7.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $251.03. The stock had a trading volume of 165,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,284. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.58 and a 52-week high of $299.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $266.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.55%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on HII. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

