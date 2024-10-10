Capital Insight Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,858 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centennial Bank AR raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 93 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $386.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.37.

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,716. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $949,716. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,068 shares of company stock worth $71,811,372. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $353.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,516. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $374.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $134.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $350.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

