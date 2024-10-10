Capital Insight Partners LLC Acquires 704 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,170,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,892,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable Stock Performance

NYSE:EQH remained flat at $43.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 876,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.17. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $44.50.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. Equitable had a return on equity of 87.49% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Equitable’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EQH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Equitable from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EQH

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $429,564.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,775.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $429,564.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,775.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,596.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,469 shares of company stock worth $3,067,434. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Equitable

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.