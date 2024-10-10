Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$51.00 at Raymond James

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.78% from the company’s previous close.

CNQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Gerdes Energy Research boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$75.24.

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$50.11 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$40.02 and a 1-year high of C$56.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$47.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$70.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.41 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 20.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.6036866 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.04, for a total value of C$183,900.00. In related news, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 4,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.51, for a total transaction of C$202,966.99. Also, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.04, for a total value of C$183,900.00. Insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

