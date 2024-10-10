Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$75.24.

A number of research firms have commented on CNQ. Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Gerdes Energy Research increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.50 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 3,750 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.04, for a total transaction of C$183,900.00. In other news, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 4,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.51, for a total value of C$202,966.99. Also, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.04, for a total value of C$183,900.00. Corporate insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$50.11 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$40.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$106.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$70.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.41 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 20.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.6036866 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

