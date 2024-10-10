Brokerages Set Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Target Price at $133.57

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.57.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CINF

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 49.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $134.69 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial has a one year low of $96.86 and a one year high of $139.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.78.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 20.20%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.