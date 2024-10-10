Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $14.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Bridge Investment Group traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $10.14, with a volume of 378355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.90.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bridge Investment Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Bridge Investment Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridge Investment Group

In other news, Chairman Robert Randolph Morse sold 25,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $213,297.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,605,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,517,572.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Robert Randolph Morse sold 25,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $213,297.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,605,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,517,572.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jonathan Slager sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $51,464.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,214,288.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 84,366 shares of company stock valued at $687,133 in the last ninety days. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRDG. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Bridge Investment Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,261,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,339,000 after buying an additional 206,840 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Bridge Investment Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Bridge Investment Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 860,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares during the period. 52.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridge Investment Group Trading Up 4.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average is $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $104.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bridge Investment Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -216.67%.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.